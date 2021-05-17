Advertisement

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state”
(WTOC)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021.

Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” said Abbott.

Texas has reopened to 100 percent, and Abbott said the focus needs to be on connecting unemployed Texans with the more than a million job openings. Abbott said 45 percent of the posted jobs offer a wage of more than $15.50 an hour, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Abbott said another reason for terminating participation is what he said is the high level of fraudulent jobless claims being filed.

Federal law requires the effective date of this change to be at least 30 days after notification is provided to the Secretary of Labor. As a result, the effective date will be June 26, 2021.

