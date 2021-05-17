Toddler hit by car now in medically induced coma

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A four-year-old boy is in a medically induced coma after he was hit by a car, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call Friday night that a toddler had been hit by a car and was unresponsive at the 6000 block of FM 974. The family began CPR on the child, once the deputies arrived on scene they took over CPR. The child then became responsive and started breathing. Shortly after this, Volunteer Precinct 2 medics arrived at the location and took over providing medical care for the toddler, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Temple. The sheriff’s office says the child had a successful surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma Saturday morning. The toddler remains in critical condition.

“At this time, this appears to be a tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young child and his family as he continues to receive medical care,” said a release from the sheriff’s office.

