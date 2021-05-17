Advertisement

Women’s Basketball’s Slate for 2021 Paradise Jam Announced

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 17, 2021
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s three-game slate for the 2021 Paradise Jam on Nov. 25-27 features matchups against Pitt, South Dakota and Northwestern, tournament officials announced on Monday.

The 2021 Southeastern Conference Champions are scheduled to tipoff in the Reef Tournament against Pitt on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. CT. The Aggies play the next day against South Dakota at 7 p.m. CT, and then conclude their stay in the Virgin Islands versus Northwestern on Sunday at the same time. Game times are subject to change.

For the first time ever in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the tournament will partner with ESPN, streaming all games on its ESPN3/ESPN+ platforms. The women’s field is split into two round-robin tournaments, the Island and Reef Tournaments.

Texas A&M will be making its third appearance at the Paradise Jam. The Maroon & White took home third in the 2013 Island Division and second in the 2007 St. John Division. The Aggies are 3-3 all-time in the tourney.

More information on fan packages and tickets will come later this year.

For updates on the tournament visit paradisejam.com.

Texas A&M Reef Tournament Schedule:

OpponentGame Time (CT)Date
Pitt7 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
South Dakota7 p.m.Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
Northwestern7 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

