Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and donations to get caught up on its rental agreement and remain open to the public.

The restaurant last week announced it would be forced to close if it didn’t come up with $9,200 by Monday morning. On Sunday, the owners announced on Facebook they raised that much plus some thanks to the generosity of the community. The restaurant will be closed for a couple of days so they can restock food and supplies and do a deep cleaning of the kitchen.

Watch their video message below:

Zand’s is located at 3105 Texas Avenue at the Tejas Center.

