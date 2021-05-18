Aggies Boast United Soccer Coaches’ Southeast Region Staff of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Texas A&M soccer’s corps of coaches was tabbed the United Soccer Coaches’ Southeast Region Staff of the Year, the organization recently announced.

Head coach G Guerrieri’s staff was honored for their efforts in a campaign that saw the Aggies’ finish 12-4-1 overall, earn their third SEC regular-season title, pick up their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid and advance to the NCAA Elite Eight for the seventh time.

The staff features Coach Guerrieri, associate head coach Phil Stephenson, assistant coach Lori Stephenson, volunteer assistant coach Nathan Kogut and sports performance coach Matt Casale. Others contributing to the success of the club in 2020-21 include director of operations Curt Magnuson, assistant athletics director for performance nutrition Jonathan Tanguay, sports scientist Scott Battley, assistant athletics director for counseling and sport psychology Ryan Pittsinger and assistant athletics director for academic support services Garry Gibson, along with athletic trainers Andi Tate and Pearl Gray.

The Aggies battled to an 8-2-0 mark in the fall, winning a share of the SEC regular-season crown with a 7-1-0 mark. With two All-Americans, Jimena Lopez and Addie McCain, leaving the roster in January to pursue professional playing careers, the Maroon & White continued to fight with a thinned out roster. The staff kept Texas A&M on a successful path, going 3-1-0 in the spring, including a 1-0 victory over No. 3 TCU to earn the NCAA Tournament bid with the No. 7 overall seed. Ol’ Sarge’s charges got by two more ranked teams, including No. 15 South Florida and No. 19 Oklahoma State to advance to the Elite Eight. The campaign came to a close with a valiant performance in a 1-0 loss to No. 2 North Carolina. The Aggies had five freshmen and three sophomores in the starting lineup for the NCAA Tournament run.

Texas A&M had three players earn All-America recognition from USC for the first time in school annals with Lopez (first team), McCain (second team) and Karlina Sample (third team) earning the distinction. The Maroon & White was joined by Florida State (4), TCU (3) and UCLA (3) as the only squads to land more than two players among the 50 honored. Lopez and McCain signed pro contracts after the fall session, joining Spanish club SD Eibar and American side Kansas City NWSL, respectively.

The Aggies dominated the SEC postseason honors with Guerrieri earning SEC Coach of the Year, McCain taking home SEC Midfielder of the Year, Lopez and Sample sharing SEC Defender of the Year and Barbara Olivieri claiming SEC Freshman of the Year.