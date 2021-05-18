Advertisement

Americans urged to get colon cancer screening earlier

FILE - This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer...
FILE - This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows human colon cancer cells with the nuclei stained red. A panel of health experts wants U.S. adults to start getting regular colon cancer screenings at age 45, five years earlier than it now recommends.(NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier -- at age 45 instead of waiting until they’re 50, according to guidelines released Tuesday.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said it’s time for the change because colorectal cancer increasingly is appearing in younger adults.

Colorectal cancer is one of the nation’s leading cancer killers, claiming about 50,000 lives a year. Overall, cases and deaths have inched down in recent years, thanks in part to screening tests that can spot tumors early -- or even prevent them by removing precancerous growths.

Colorectal cancer is most common in older adults and the task force has long recommended that people ages 50 to 75 get screened. But the rate of new cases before age 50 has been rising since the early 2000s. So the new guidelines say adults at average risk of colorectal cancer should be screened from ages 45 to 75.

The decision, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, means most insurance plans would have to cover the checks with no copay. The change brings the task force in line with the American Cancer Society, which lowered its recommended screening age to 45 in 2018.

The new advice shows “45 is the new 50 for this important cancer prevention screening intervention,” Dr. Kimmie Ng of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, who wasn’t involved in the task force deliberations, wrote in JAMA.

How often people need to get checked depends on the type of screening they choose. There are a variety of options, including yearly stool-based tests or colonoscopies that may be done every 10 years.

But about 1 in 4 people between ages 50 and 75 have never been screened for the disease.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Toddler hit by car now in medically induced coma
Maurice Rollo, 32
Suspected drug dealer reportedly breaks police cruiser window during arrest
Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and...
Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Prosecutor says deputies justified in shooting of Black man
District Attorney Andrew Womble said Andrew Brown Jr.'s actions caused deputies to believe it...
DA: Andrew Brown Jr.'s death 'tragic but justified'
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
What we know about UFOs: Pilots tell their stories
Kimberlé Crenshaw, a critical race theorist professor, is pushing back against some of the...
GOP seizes on critical race theory without understanding it, experts say
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the Ellipse at the White House in Washington,...
Biden to spotlight electric vehicle future he sees for US