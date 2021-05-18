Advertisement

Bishop Named SEC 2020-21 McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Texas A&M's Jon Bishop runs the 1500m at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium
Texas A&M's Jon Bishop runs the 1500m at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M track & field’s Jon Bishop has been named the 2020-21 Southeastern Conference H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday.

Bishop became the third Aggie and second track & field athlete to earn the prestigious award. Swimming’s Sarah Gibson earned the award in 2017, while track and field’s Nathan Hite garnered the honor in 2019. The SEC first began presenting the award in 1986.

“It’s the highest honor that a student-athlete can receive in the SEC and we’re proud that Texas A&M continues a legacy of receiving this award,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Our goal here is to have our student-athletes achieve their full potential in whatever avenue they decide to pursue. Jon, we are so proud that you have achieved your full potential and then some.”

Bishop was chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from SEC universities and will receive a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship. Florida swimmer Savanna Faulconer was named the women’s H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

“Savanna and Jon are outstanding representatives of student-athletes from across the SEC. They both achieved excellence in their competitive and academic pursuits, which represents the highest level of success through their experiences as student-athletes,” Sankey said. “The H. Boyd McWhorter Award is the highest honor earned by a student-athlete in the SEC and I congratulate both of them along with their families and universities on their outstanding achievements, especially during the unique circumstances presented by the last 14 months.”

The McWhorter Award adds to a long list of academic and athletic achievements for Bishop.

He has been a success story on the field of competition and in the classroom. The College Station, Texas, native was the 2020 SEC Indoor and Outdoor Scholar Athlete of the Year. He also earned USTFCCCA Academic All-America Second Team honors. In total, he has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll on six occasions.

In competition, Bishop was a NCAA Cross Country Championships qualifier in 2017. He is a two-time All-SEC finisher, once in the indoor 3000m and once in cross country. Bishop has four Texas A&M all-time top-12 marks to his name, including the fourth-best indoor 3000m time of 8:06.53.

Already a graduate with his bachelor’s in Applied Mathematical Sciences, Bishop is currently pursuing his master’s in computer science.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Most Read

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Toddler hit by car now in medically induced coma
Maurice Rollo, 32
Suspected drug dealer reportedly breaks police cruiser window during arrest
Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and...
Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 8 Texas A&M Tennis Defeats No. 16 Mississippi State 4-0 to Reach NCAA Quarterfinals
Aggie golf tied for third at NCAA Albuquerque Regional
Women’s Basketball hires Greg Brown as assistant coach
Texas A&M Basketball
Women’s Basketball’s Slate for 2021 Paradise Jam Announced