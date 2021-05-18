Brazos Hub to enter “standby mode” after administering second doses on June 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Hub has only two remaining days of operation before it enters a standby period after administering roughly 3,900 shots last week.

Staff will administer just under 1,000 second-dose shots on both Thursday, May 20, and Thursday, June 3 to those who came to the Brazos Center for their first dose about a month ago. After that, the hub will go on what officials are calling “standby” as opposed to shutting down.

“We really don’t want to use that term anymore,” Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said. “We want to use we’re going to pause operations or put the hub into standby mode, pending a potential hiccup. I’m not predicting one. I’m not forecasting one. I don’t know that there’s going to be one, but just in the event that something goes haywire.”

Stewart says volunteers and staff could get the hub up and running again in about a week’s time if necessary since both would be available. The same procedures and protocols would be reinstituted since they’ve been so well executed by those operating the hub since trial runs began at the end of January.

But the Brazos Hub could return not just in case something goes wrong.

“There’s a potential that the school districts in the local community might come to us and say, ‘Hey, we want to do something analogous to what you did for all the senior citizens. We’d like for you to do that for our students, our school population,’” Stewart said. “Potentially, we could stand up and do that very quickly.”

That’s just a hypothetical since there have been no conversations between the hub and local school districts, but it is an example of why the hub could come back to serve the community to get a larger demographic vaccinated in a short amount of time.

“Mom could come in there, dad could come in there, grandma could bring the child in and walk through the building,” Stewart said. “It would be comfortable for the child. It wouldn’t be threatening to them. We could administer the vaccine and send them on their way. We could do those things that the hub staff has done so well to make people feel comfortable.”

Stewart says the hub has administered 98,552 doses of the Moderna vaccine since it gave out its first shots in January. That number would be higher if everyone was showing up to get their second-dose shots, but Stewart says the hub is seeing a no-show rate around what the rest of the country is averaging.

“The pattern that’s emerging nationally is about an 8% no-show rate, so we’re tracking right with that,” Stewart said. “The theory is that people are going elsewhere for those second doses, showing up to pharmacies with their COVID-19 vaccination card. They say, ‘I need a second dose,’ and they’re administering it to them and writing it on their cards.”

