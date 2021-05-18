Calling on WWII veterans for a Dream Flight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a nationwide effort to honor World War II veterans with one last mission.

In partnership with the National VFW, Dream Flights will be making stops in 300 cities this summer to give veterans the thrill of a lifetime.

Over the past decade, Dream Flights has honored more than 4,000 veterans with a flight in a World War II-era biplane.

“These biplanes are from World War II, they were training aircraft for our military pilots and they’re Boeing Stearman aircraft that have been brought back to absolute showroom status, so an incredible open-air cockpit experience for 20 minutes,” says David Green, Wisconsin VFW State Adjutant.

This summer, over 61 days, from August 1 through September 30, Dream Flights is launching Operation September Freedom.

“All across the United States they’re going to have flights, in Wisconsin specifically it looks to me as if there will be a flight out of Kenosha-Racine area, one out of the Madison area, one out of La Crosse, and possibly Green Bay, it just depends on how many World War Two veterans we can get up and where they live,” says Green.

There’s a sense of urgency to get the vets in the air.

“It’s documented that there were 16 million Americans that fought in World War Two, in two different theaters of operation, and there are approximately 100,000 left today,” explains Green.

To nominate a veteran, Green says you can simply contact the Wisconsin VFW at (608) 221-5276 or visit https://dreamflights.org/ between now and the end of the month.

He says the call for this one last mission is an honor the veterans won’t forget.

“All of them have memories of their experience of war -- some are good, some are bad -- and this brings out hopefully the good memories and inspires them to tell their stories,” says Green.

