City of College Station expecting significant economic growth for summer 2021

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday morning, city leaders with Visit College Station, Compete College Station, and Grow College Station held its “Business over Breakfast” event at the Hilton College Station and Conference Center Hotel. The event drew in dozens of business owners and city officials from various departments who all have one goal in mind, to draw visitors back to College Station.

Sporting events and conventions make up the majority of confirmed events coming to College Station. The months of May and June will draw in large crowds for the South Texas Youth Soccer Association state cup finals, NCAA West preliminary meet, the Great American Shootout and 5 Tool Lonestar Showcase. The Texas 4-H State Round Up, Texas Chief Deputies Association, Texas Police Association and the Williams Fire & Hazard Control training are just a few of the conventions that will take place in the city.

All of these events are expected to keep local hotels, restaurants and businesses busy.

Kindra Fry, Senior Director of Tourism with the city of College Station, says she expects more visitors in town this summer than previous years, excluding 2020. According to tourism officials, College Station saw 94,437 visitors for the fiscal year 2018 and 98,970 visitors for the fiscal year 2019. City leaders say these numbers represent the approximate number of visitors for sporting events, conventions, and meetings that were booked through the College Station tourism department.

“Our goal is to surpass 2019. That is our main goal. We want to try to outdo ourselves from 2019 in this next fiscal year, and that’s 2021 and 2022,” said Fry. “We’re starting to see those businesses want to come here and want to come back and meet. And so our goal is to bring those people back and to really just be welcoming and open to them, open our doors, and let them come in and really experience a great time in College Station.”

Fry says the summer calendar for 2021 is filling up fast with events.

“We are booked, and it’s so exciting to see how many people are wanting to come to College Station to host an event, to host a meeting or a conference, and just be here in our community,” said Fry.

Greg Stafford, General Manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center and President of the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association, says he’s expecting crowds to return to normal this summer, if not larger than usual.

“I think we’re going to have a fairly normal and maybe even a little better than normal summer as we look ahead,” said Stafford. “That looks very promising as we head into the fall.”

Stafford says beyond sports, there will be close to normal activity on the campus of Texas A&M, which is good for everyone.

“Certainly, we’re going to have an outstanding sports month in the marketplace. We’re very excited about that. Both club and youth sports as well as Texas A&M sports,” said Stafford. “The other things that are happening are we’re going to have a full season of live new student conferences with Texas A&M, F.I.S.H. camps, and those will generate a lot of leisure business into College Station and the Brazos region.”

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney attended the breakfast. He says it’s exciting to see events return to the city and businesses begin to thrive again.

“You don’t realize how much you like something or need something or miss something until you don’t have it. We’ve experienced that for a year and a half now,” said Mooney. “This gradual return to normalcy is really not just in the best interests of everyone, but it’s what we feed on as human beings. So it’s exciting. I’m just glad to be here today and see where we’re headed because it’s going to be a busy summer in college station and particularly for our hoteliers and our restaurants who are represented here.”

