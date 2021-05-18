College Station High School eSports team brings home state title

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station High School eSports team is celebrating its state championship title after facing off against other schools in Texas.

The team, comprised of students from all grades, are the first students to win this title at the school.

Coach Patrick Powell says that it is an exciting accomplishment for the kids.

“It was just a back-and-forth the whole time, every last game was a nail-biter, and we got to the last game, game seven, and it came down to a tie winning shot about two seconds left that sent it to overtime, where we eventually punched the win,” said Powell.

Alex Cox, a Senior on the team, says that being able to be named the best out of other schools throughout the state was exciting. Playing competitively, however, has not always been what Cox has focused on until recently.

“I was playing games just for the fun of it, and then one of my friends told me that there was an eSports team at my school,” said Cox. “So I was like, ‘OK, I’ll try it out, see how it goes.’ Last year, we didn’t manage to win it but did decently, and I just loved it. Very competitive and just all-around fun.”

Powell says eSports is something that is incredibly up and coming, especially when it comes to chances to play in high school, college, and professionally.

“eSports has been a way for students who don’t necessarily fit in with the traditional athletics programs or other club programs, to really come and find and be competitive in a way that isn’t currently offered,” said Powell. “We have team sports, we have individual sports, there are somethings for students who are independently motivated, or who like to go out with a team, and so eSports is kind of unique in that it offers something for pretty much anyone.”

Powell adds that the students will continue to compete against the state champions across the county in the US Cup.

“They are now eligible for several thousand dollars worth of scholarships, and they’re also invited to the US cup. Now we have to go play all the other states and if we can win that, then each kid is eligible for $3,250 in scholarships,” said Powell.

Peter Rodenberg, president of the eSports club at Texas A&M University, says he has seen the sport grow dramatically in recent years.

“You can look at mainstream eSports, which is pushing at grossing $1 billion with multiple events,” said Rodeberg.

Rodenberg adds that much like any other sport, eSports is able to provide a sense of teamwork and competitiveness for those who may not typically fit in with traditional sports.

“In terms of like team game, to multiplayer stuff, you learn the same kind of aspects of teamwork and learning how to be responsible and respectful to people,” said Rodenberg. “Things like communication skills are probably the largest pickups that I got from gaming as an amateur player.”

Powell says he’s excited to see how the games expand and suggests anyone who is interested to come out and play.

“The interest is there, it’s up-and-coming. There’s tons of money, and all the universities are looking at scholarships being available, so we’re kind of at the very very beginning of the bubble,” said Powell. “If you have a kid that is interested in eSports, it’s really worth it to have them come and play with us at any of the high schools.”

