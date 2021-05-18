College Station middle school creates virtual yearbook

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Wellborn Middle School will have a new feature for the 2020-2021 yearbook.

The yearbook will have QR codes throughout, creating a virtual feature with even more photos.

Usually, page space is limited, this allows even more clubs, sports, and events to be included. It also is a way to make sure virtual learners are included.

Teacher Kim Sailor says parents and students have been able to send in photos that are included in this year’s edition.

