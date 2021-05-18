Advertisement

COVID in Context: Vaccination rates remain relatively low for younger Brazos Co. residents

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of May 17, COVID-19 vaccination rates in Brazos County are as follows, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services:

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

Breaking down the age groups by percentage provides this context:

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Toddler hit by car now in medically induced coma
Maurice Rollo, 32
Suspected drug dealer reportedly breaks police cruiser window during arrest
Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and...
Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

A flood advisory has been issued for a number of counties in the Lowcountry until 8:45 p.m.
How you can prepare for floods
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Brazos Valley. Majority of which are...
Heavy rain, strong storm potential continues Tuesday
5/18
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 5/18