COVID in Context: Vaccination rates remain relatively low for younger Brazos Co. residents
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of May 17, COVID-19 vaccination rates in Brazos County are as follows, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services:
Breaking down the age groups by percentage provides this context:
Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.