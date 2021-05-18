End of extended unemployment benefits “will result in a lot of people coming up short when the bills come due”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jobless Texans will soon lose access to all additional federal unemployment aid — including a $300-per-week supplemental benefit — that was extended as a result of the pandemic after Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said Texas will opt out of the federal assistance.

“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said. “According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits. That assessment does not include the voluminous jobs that typically are not listed, like construction and restaurant jobs.”

But critics of the move say it’s taking away crucial funding that supports Texans who still cannot go back to work for various reasons.

Texas A&M political economist Raymond Robertson joined First News at Four to talk about how this affects the economic recovery process moving forward. He said it could initially hurt the Lone Star State’s economy.

“Unemployed people have been depending on [extended unemployment benefits] to sustain their income where they’ve had trouble finding a job,” Roberston explained, “either because of demand or issues with their search. So this is going to result in a lot of people coming up short when the bills come due.”

Robertson said the governor’s announcement that there are jobs available for out-of-work Texans is perplexing to economists.

“As economists, we think about three answers,” Roberston explained. “Number one is labor markets are all about matching it’s about matching the skills that the workers have with the demands that employers have and a lot of times. Another issue, of course, is that there are people who are hesitant to go to work because of the COVID-19. There’s still a lot of people who are worried about taking jobs where they have to deal with people face-to-face. And the third thing of course is that the growth in employment hasn’t fully recovered at all income levels.”

He said getting the right people into the right jobs is something he’s heard a lot of local employers are struggling with. The second point, Roberston explained, is that there are still unvaccinated individuals who can’t get the vaccine for one reason or another. He said those Texans are grappling with making ends meet while staying COVID-19 safe. Lastly, he says there are lots of open jobs for those with marketable skills but less opportunity for those with less education or training.

“Restaurant owners and managers [have] been telling us that exact same story: that they’re having trouble getting people to accept jobs because the wages that they’re offering are not enough to induce them to come back into the workforce,” Robertson explained.

He said restaurant owners are struggling even more to hire because their employees, generally, rely on tips. So when business is slow, and tips are down, Robertson said workers can’t make enough to justify the long hours they’ll likely have to work. The interesting part of this dilemma, he said, is how those jobs will get filled.

“Wages are going to go up,” Robertson said. “A number of other restaurants and businesses are trying to increase wages in order to get people back into the workforce. Another option is hiring migrants. We might be bringing in more people from other countries who are willing to work at the wages being currently offered.”

But Robertson explained that despite the consequences of cutting these extended unemployment benefits, it’s a crucial step towards a new normal for our economy.

