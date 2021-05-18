Heavy rain, strong storm potential continues Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms unfold over the coming days, the National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the following counties until 7 am THURSDAY .

• Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Washington • Walker

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has also been issued for Lee County until 1 pm THURSDAY .

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the following counties until 7 am WEDNESDAY (although it could be extended in time at some point):

• Milam • Robertson • Leon

WHAT : Rainfall totals between 4″ and 8″ possible over the next 48 to 72 hours. Localized totals may exceed 10″ by Thursday morning

WHEN: Now through Thursday, with the heaviest rain and highest flood concern expected Wednesday

WHY: Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected to pass through the advisory area. Repeating heavy rain or particularly strong storms could cause localized areas of flooding. Flooding may occur in urban or poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause long-term flooding of creeks, streams, rivers, and roads by Wednesday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley until Thursday at 7am (KBTX)

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A rough estimate of rainfall totals assuming storms fire this afternoon. Notice the wide variation: Some spots could receive over three inches under a heavy storm, while the scattered nature of the cells may leave many with less than a quarter inch. (KBTX)

Latest hi-res model data may be giving a better picture of what we could see for rainfall distribution assuming storms fire up late this afternoon and into this evening. In addition to isolated severe weather (strong winds, hail, isolated tornado) heaviest storms will be capable of dropping over 3 inches in a relatively short amount of time, leading to some localized flooding problems. As of now, prepare for the afternoon/evening drive to be soggy, and assume there will be rain in the area into tonight. Latest radar data is always available on this website and your PinPoint Weather App.

Some good information from our friends at @NWSHouston regarding the @NWSWPC's Excessive Rainfall outlook over the next 72hrs (Brazos Valley in 3/4 risk today & Wednesday). pic.twitter.com/P7xrjbLW2K — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 18, 2021

