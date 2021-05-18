Heavy rain, strong storm potential continues Tuesday
Localized totals of rain may exceed 10″ by Thursday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms unfold over the coming days, the National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the following counties until 7 am THURSDAY.
• Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Washington • Walker
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has also been issued for Lee County until 1 pm THURSDAY.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the following counties until 7 am WEDNESDAY (although it could be extended in time at some point):
• Milam • Robertson • Leon
- WHAT: Rainfall totals between 4″ and 8″ possible over the next 48 to 72 hours. Localized totals may exceed 10″ by Thursday morning
- WHEN: Now through Thursday, with the heaviest rain and highest flood concern expected Wednesday
- WHY: Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected to pass through the advisory area. Repeating heavy rain or particularly strong storms could cause localized areas of flooding. Flooding may occur in urban or poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause long-term flooding of creeks, streams, rivers, and roads by Wednesday afternoon.
Latest hi-res model data may be giving a better picture of what we could see for rainfall distribution assuming storms fire up late this afternoon and into this evening. In addition to isolated severe weather (strong winds, hail, isolated tornado) heaviest storms will be capable of dropping over 3 inches in a relatively short amount of time, leading to some localized flooding problems. As of now, prepare for the afternoon/evening drive to be soggy, and assume there will be rain in the area into tonight. Latest radar data is always available on this website and your PinPoint Weather App.
