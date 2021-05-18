Advertisement

Heavy rain, strong storm potential continues Tuesday

Localized totals of rain may exceed 10″ by Thursday morning
By Shel Winkley, Mia Montgomery, Grace Leis and Max Crawford
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms unfold over the coming days, the National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the following counties until 7 am THURSDAY.

• Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Washington • Walker

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has also been issued for Lee County until 1 pm THURSDAY.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the following counties until 7 am WEDNESDAY (although it could be extended in time at some point):

• Milam • Robertson • Leon

  • WHAT: Rainfall totals between 4″ and 8″ possible over the next 48 to 72 hours. Localized totals may exceed 10″ by Thursday morning
  • WHEN: Now through Thursday, with the heaviest rain and highest flood concern expected Wednesday
  • WHY: Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected to pass through the advisory area. Repeating heavy rain or particularly strong storms could cause localized areas of flooding. Flooding may occur in urban or poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause long-term flooding of creeks, streams, rivers, and roads by Wednesday afternoon.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley until Thursday at 7am
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for a majority of the Brazos Valley until Thursday at 7am(KBTX)
A rough estimate of rainfall totals assuming storms fire this afternoon. Notice the wide...
A rough estimate of rainfall totals assuming storms fire this afternoon. Notice the wide variation: Some spots could receive over three inches under a heavy storm, while the scattered nature of the cells may leave many with less than a quarter inch.(KBTX)

Latest hi-res model data may be giving a better picture of what we could see for rainfall distribution assuming storms fire up late this afternoon and into this evening. In addition to isolated severe weather (strong winds, hail, isolated tornado) heaviest storms will be capable of dropping over 3 inches in a relatively short amount of time, leading to some localized flooding problems. As of now, prepare for the afternoon/evening drive to be soggy, and assume there will be rain in the area into tonight. Latest radar data is always available on this website and your PinPoint Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Toddler hit by car now in medically induced coma
Maurice Rollo, 32
Suspected drug dealer reportedly breaks police cruiser window during arrest
Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and...
Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations
Multiple inches of rain are expected to fall in and around the Brazos Valley this week.
Heavy rain threat brings flood concerns to the Brazos Valley this week

Latest News

COVID in Context: May 18
COVID in Context: Vaccination rates remain relatively low for younger Brazos Co. residents
5/18
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 5/18
COVID in Context: May 18
COVID in Context: May 18
The Brazos Hub has administered 98,552 doses of the vaccine since it gave out its first shots...
Brazos Hub to enter “standby mode” after administering second doses on June 3