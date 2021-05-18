How you can prepare for floods

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rain is expected to fall in the Brazos Valley over the next few days dropping anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of rain with localized spots of 10″+. Flooding is a high possibility as these downpours make their way through the region. However, there are a few things you can do in the short term and long term to prevent damage and protect your home. You can protect your home by:

making sure storm drains are clear of debris and not clogged

clear our your gutters before the rain event

standing water has a clear path away from your house and not towards it

buy flood insurance

You can protect your home the best you can, but when mother natures strikes and an unexpected flood occurs, flood insurance can have your back and help repair any damages. While it’s a little too late to help with this week’s rain event, hurricane season is right around the corner.

Ryan Mason with Rollo Insurance suggested to “have somebody review all of your policies in your insurance portfolio to see if there is a gap anywhere in your coverage to see if you are covered in an event of rising water outside that could damage property.” Mason also explain that a misconception people have often is that “their homeowners insurance will take care of their home in the event of rising water on the outside of their home from a flood” when that is not the case with any homeowner’s insurance policy in Texas. Flood insurance is not covered in homeowners insurance but it is an ”inexpensive way to prepare for the unexpected”, said Mr. Mason.

Wondering if flood insurance is right for you? FEMA answers some of the most common questions here. An easy way to get coverage for floods is through the National Flooding Insurance Program

