Nonprofit to turn vacant nursing home into transitional housing for former foster kids

Unlimited Potential hopes to close on the property on Anderson Street soon.
Plans are to change a vacant nursing home property into a new youth center with short-term housing.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Young people who have been in the foster care system could have some new options for a place to live and learn new skills. At the last College Station City Council meeting, the council recommended staff look at a loan application worth up to $3 million.

Unlimited Potential, a nonprofit based in Bryan plans to buy a former nursing home site at 1115 Anderson Street in College Station. The group wants to turn the vacant facility into a 25 apartment unit temporary housing center for young people aged 18 to 25 who are concluding their time in foster care.

News 3′s Clay Falls met with city staff, members of Unlimited Potential and some of their clients today. He’ll have more details at 6 p.m.

