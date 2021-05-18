Nonprofit to turn vacant nursing home into transitional housing for former foster kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Young people who have been in the foster care system could have some new options for a place to live and learn new skills. At the last College Station City Council meeting, the council recommended staff look at a loan application worth up to $3 million.

At six, details on a non-profit’s plan to turn a vacant nursing home property in College Station into a facility for young people who have aged out of the foster care system. @KBTXNews @CityofCS pic.twitter.com/2bE2RgSbSA — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) May 18, 2021

Unlimited Potential, a nonprofit based in Bryan plans to buy a former nursing home site at 1115 Anderson Street in College Station. The group wants to turn the vacant facility into a 25 apartment unit temporary housing center for young people aged 18 to 25 who are concluding their time in foster care.

News 3′s Clay Falls met with city staff, members of Unlimited Potential and some of their clients today.

