Advertisement

Rounds of heavy rain, occasional severe weather concerns

By Max Crawford
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire Brazos Valley | Southern half of the area saw a LOT more rain than the rest of us yesterday, but plenty more looks to be on the way before the end of the week. For now, Tuesday starts relatively quietly, with a few showers and an isolated storm possible before the end of the morning. Tuesday is somewhat of a “wait and see” day as we monitor storms to our west and see if they move into or just north of the area, and like yesterday, additional local development is expected in the afternoon. With any of these storms, we will need to monitor a wind and hail threat, and isolated storms that develop in the afternoon carry a low-end stray tornado threat. All things to watch as we move through the afternoon, but overall severe threat looks isolated today.

Wednesday is still when we expect most of our heavy, potentially flooding rain. While it is not expected to rain the entire day, new rainfall totals between 2″ and 4″ will be possible. By sunrise Thursday, 4″ to 8″ of rain is expected area-wide, with localized totals exceeding 10″. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday, with scattered activity remaining in the forecast both Friday and Saturday. Initially, localized, low-lying and creek / stream flooding will be the general issues. By Wednesday and beyond, river, creek, stream, and long-term road flooding may be problematic through the weekend.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain & thunderstorms. Severe weather possible. High: 86. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms. Low: 70. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected. High: 78. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain & storms. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Toddler hit by car now in medically induced coma
Maurice Rollo, 32
Suspected drug dealer reportedly breaks police cruiser window during arrest
Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and...
Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations
Multiple inches of rain are expected to fall in and around the Brazos Valley this week.
Heavy rain threat brings flood concerns to the Brazos Valley this week

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Rounds of heavy rain, occasional severe weather concerns
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Heavy rain, isolated severe weather possible to start the week
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Rounds of rain & storms lead to mid-late week heavy rain concern
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Rain & storms likely Sunday ahead of daily rain chances through the upcoming week