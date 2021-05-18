Rounds of heavy rain, occasional severe weather concerns

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire Brazos Valley | Southern half of the area saw a LOT more rain than the rest of us yesterday, but plenty more looks to be on the way before the end of the week. For now, Tuesday starts relatively quietly, with a few showers and an isolated storm possible before the end of the morning. Tuesday is somewhat of a “wait and see” day as we monitor storms to our west and see if they move into or just north of the area, and like yesterday, additional local development is expected in the afternoon. With any of these storms, we will need to monitor a wind and hail threat, and isolated storms that develop in the afternoon carry a low-end stray tornado threat. All things to watch as we move through the afternoon, but overall severe threat looks isolated today.

Wednesday is still when we expect most of our heavy, potentially flooding rain. While it is not expected to rain the entire day, new rainfall totals between 2″ and 4″ will be possible. By sunrise Thursday, 4″ to 8″ of rain is expected area-wide, with localized totals exceeding 10″. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday, with scattered activity remaining in the forecast both Friday and Saturday. Initially, localized, low-lying and creek / stream flooding will be the general issues. By Wednesday and beyond, river, creek, stream, and long-term road flooding may be problematic through the weekend.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain & thunderstorms. Severe weather possible. High: 86. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms. Low: 70. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected. High: 78. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain & storms. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.