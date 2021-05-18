Severe Storm & Heavy Rain Potential Tonight & Wednesday

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 9pm | A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the entire Brazos Valley | Monitoring storm development this evening as a few boundaries are in and expected to arrive in the Brazos Valley. While not the case for every storm, if a few of these develop on and then get tangled up with these wind shifts, they could produce large hail -- up to golf ball size -- and a few tornado concerns. Otherwise, scattered thunderstorms are expected to fill the area as we head into the evening. Wind gusts 40-60mph+ and smaller hail threats may pop up at times overnight. As has been the ongoing concern, heavy rain leading to localized areas of flooding will need to be monitored.

Another big complex of rain and storms is expected to work this direction from the west Wednesday. The lingering question is if the heaviest of this rain (that could produce anywhere from 4″ to 7″) will run through or just south of the Brazos Valley. Rain is expected throughout the day -- we will need to keep an eye on trends and how storms react overnight to assess the flooding concerns going into the middle of the week. As a side note: heavy rain upstream in Cental and North Texas is moving downstream on rivers through the Brazos Valley. Many creeks and rivers are expected to run high & likely in flood stage by Thursday and Friday through the weekend.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with an 80% chance for rain and storms. Low: 69. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected. High: 80. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain & storms. Low: 66. Wind: SE 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain & thunderstorms. High: 81. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

