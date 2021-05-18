Advertisement

Shipwreck Grill partnering with OnRamp during crawfish season

By Clay Falls
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are in the mood for crawfish a Bryan restaurant is feeding customers for a good cause.

Shipwreck Grill is partnering with OnRamp, a local nonprofit that helps provide vehicles for those in need. During crawfish season the restaurant is donating one dollar for every pound of crawfish ordered.

OnRamp says they have seen needs grow during the pandemic.

”A lot of folks are struggling and particularly with reliable transportation, and so our requests for vehicles and for vehicle repairs have increased quite a bit since the pandemic hit,” said Blake Jennings, OnRamp Founder and President.

“So it’s not just about donating a vehicle. It’s the service for a year. It’s the follow ups, helping the family. It’s a reliable vehicle because a vehicle could actually cause a family to have more heartaches than anything else and OnRamp takes care of everything through that,” said Wade Beckman, Shipwreck Grill Co-owner.

The fundraiser goes until they run out of crawfish this season. You don’t even have to mention the charity effort.

They’ve given vehicles to 68 clients so far in the last 3.5 years.

At Shipwreck Grill we LOVE a good Win Win situation and that is what we have going on for the rest of crawfish...

Posted by Shipwreck Grill on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Shipwreck Grill is located at 206 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

