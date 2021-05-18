Summer activites for the whole family in BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is just around the corner and both Bryan and College Station have activities for the young and young at heart for the upcoming months.

Whether it’s hitting the pool, joining a sports league or sending the kids to camp, the parks and recreation departments for both cities have created programs to keep everyone active during the dog days of summer. Many of these programs are open for registration now.

College Station

Sports:

In regard to sports, there are several options for various ages with the City of College station.

Gene Ballew, Athletics & Tourism Manager with The City of College Station said registration times will fluctuate depending on the sport.

“Our registration for our summer programs is currently open,” said Ballew. “Depending on what you are looking to register for will depend on when the registration ends.”

Below is a breakdown of the different sports opportunities, according to Ballew:

Tennis lessons Available for both kids and adults Registration ends June 6

Adult softball & kickball leagues Registration ends June 20

Summer youth basketball Registration ends May 23

Youth Basketball & Football Skills Camp Registration ends the first day of camp



Recreation:

Click here to register for summer camps with the City of College Station, below is a breakdown based on the city’s website.

The Lincoln Recreation Center Full-Day Summer Camps Various daily activities like outdoor recreation, performing and creative arts, and more. Ages 6-15 Two sessions; June 1-25 and July 6-30;

The Lick Creek Nature Center Weekly Camps Themed camps like “Silly Science,” “Digging for Dinosaurs,” “Nature Detectives,” and more. Ages 7-12 Runs throughout the summer



Pool Fun & Fitness:

Swim lessons Lessons offered on both weekends and weekdays Click here to register.

Tsunami Swim Team Competitive swim team Registration ends June 30

Aqua Fitness Pass Swim pass used for Water Fitness, Aqua HITT, and Aqua Boot Camp. Click here to learn more about these classes. According to Ana Romero, Recreation Manager with the City of College Station, this a great program for adults, and these classes will be held at Hallaran Pool.



Bryan:

Click here to sign up and register. Below is a breakdown of some of the summer activities offered by the City of Bryan.

Adult Sports:

Volleyball Co-Ed League Registration ends June 4 League Starts June 21

Softball Big Ball co-ed Softball, Men’s Softball, and co-ed Softball Leagues. Registration ends June 4 Big Ball co-ed Softball league starts June 14; Men’s Softball leagues starts June 15 & 17; co-ed Softball league starts June 14.

Co-Ed Kickball Registration ends June 4 League starts June 14



Youth Summer Activities:

Camp HERO According to the City of Bryan’s website, the summer camp, “promotes health and self-esteem, while keeping the children active through exciting games, field trips and swim days. A new theme will lay out the activities each week, as your child learns skills such as first-aid, leadership, and fitness.” Registration now open and camps run throughout the summer.

Neal Recreation Center’s Summer Camp Program The camp has two sessions and offers activities like sports, games, field trips, swimming, and more, according to the City of Bryan’s website. Ages 5-12 Registration now open and camps run in two sessions.



Pool Fun & Fitness:

Swim lessons Limited lessons are still available.

Pool pass options available for purchase. Click here to learn more.

