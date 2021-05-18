Teen found on roadside with gunshot wound, Bryan police investigating
The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that happened near Sandy Point Road and McCulloch Street.
According to police, preliminary information shows the teen victim walked from the area where he was shot to the 400 block of Harvey Street where he was located by police and paramedics. Officers said he had a gunshot wound to the stomach and was rushed to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
We'll update this story when more details are released by investigators.
