Teen found on roadside with gunshot wound, Bryan police investigating

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that happened near Sandy Point Road and McCulloch Street.

According to police, preliminary information shows the teen victim walked from the area where he was shot to the 400 block of Harvey Street where he was located by police and paramedics. Officers said he had a gunshot wound to the stomach and was rushed to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION -- Officers on scene of a shooting near the intersection of Sandy Point Road and McCulloch Street. One victim transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect in custody. Investigation ongoing, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WNE98rBvpy — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 18, 2021

No suspect is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

We'll update this story when more details are released by investigators.

