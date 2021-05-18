Advertisement

Teen found on roadside with gunshot wound, Bryan police investigating

The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Preliminary info shows the victim may have been shot near the intersection of Sandy Point Rd...
Preliminary info shows the victim may have been shot near the intersection of Sandy Point Rd and McCulloch Street and then walked over to Harvey Street where he was found by police and paramedics.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that happened near Sandy Point Road and McCulloch Street.

According to police, preliminary information shows the teen victim walked from the area where he was shot to the 400 block of Harvey Street where he was located by police and paramedics. Officers said he had a gunshot wound to the stomach and was rushed to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

We’ll update this story when more details are released by investigators. P

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Toddler hit by car now in medically induced coma
Maurice Rollo, 32
Suspected drug dealer reportedly breaks police cruiser window during arrest
Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and...
Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Wellborn Middle School Year Book
College Station middle school creates virtual yearbook
Texas Executive Order GA 36 will prevent government entities from enforcing mask mandates...
Gov. Abbott signs executive order prohibiting mask mandates
Part 3: Summer fun with the City of College Station
Summer activities for the whole family in BCS
A flood advisory has been issued for a number of counties in the Lowcountry until 8:45 p.m.
How you can prepare for floods