Texas A&M no longer requiring face masks on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order Tuesday prohibiting mask mandates across the state. It prevents county, city, school district, public health authority or any other government official from requiring face masks, including institutions of higher learning like Texas A&M University

The university announced Tuesday evening that in order to comply with Executive Order No. GA-36, face coverings are no longer required on Texas A&M University campuses, effective immediately.

Employees and students who have not been vaccinated are still highly encouraged to wear a face mask, according to the university.

Texas A&M is on the their second week of commencement ceremonies, with graduations on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. The university said the new guidance will apply to the remaining commencement ceremonies, as well as indoor and outdoor facilities and venues.

Students, faculty, and staff at Texas A&M can get a COVID-19 vaccination on campus through @TAMU_SHS. Learn more and book your appointment here: https://t.co/21h1DRaOfV — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) May 18, 2021

Students, faculty and staff can receive a COVID-19 vaccine on campus, to book an appointment, click here.

