Tornado Watch issued for all Brazos Valley counties until 9pm Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 9pm for the following counties:

Austin • Burleson • Brazos • Grimes • Houston • Lee • Leon • Madison • Milam • Montgomery • Robertson • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Walker • Washington

Damaging winds up to 70 mph, isolated hail up to the size of golf balls, and a few tornadoes could be possible with any stronger storm found in the Brazos Valley before the day is done.

3:15pm PinPoint Radar Update: TORNADO WATCH in effect until 9pm. It is quiet in the Brazos Valley at this moment -- here's why the watch is in place & what we are monitoring into this evening pic.twitter.com/pz2AU8JlzR — KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) May 18, 2021

𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 has been issued for the ENTIRE Brazos Valley until 9pm.



As storms develop, most extreme could be capable of:

• A few tornaodes

• Damaging wind up to 70mph

• Isolated hail potential as large as golf ball size pic.twitter.com/gxhIc3Di11 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 18, 2021

Stay up-to-date with storms rolling through the Brazos Valley this afternoon & evening with the KBTX PinPoint Weather App. Updates will be waiting for you there, online, and on-air throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.