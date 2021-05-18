Tornado Watch issued for all Brazos Valley counties until 9pm Tuesday
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 9pm for the following counties:
Austin • Burleson • Brazos • Grimes • Houston • Lee • Leon • Madison • Milam • Montgomery • Robertson • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Walker • Washington
Damaging winds up to 70 mph, isolated hail up to the size of golf balls, and a few tornadoes could be possible with any stronger storm found in the Brazos Valley before the day is done.
