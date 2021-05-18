Advertisement

Tornado Watch issued for all Brazos Valley counties until 9pm Tuesday

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all Brazos Valley counties until 9pm Tuesday.
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 9pm for the following counties:

Austin • Burleson • Brazos • Grimes • Houston • Lee • Leon • Madison • Milam • Montgomery • Robertson • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Walker • Washington

Damaging winds up to 70 mph, isolated hail up to the size of golf balls, and a few tornadoes could be possible with any stronger storm found in the Brazos Valley before the day is done.

Stay up-to-date with storms rolling through the Brazos Valley this afternoon & evening with the KBTX PinPoint Weather App. Updates will be waiting for you there, online, and on-air throughout the day.

