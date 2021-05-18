Treat of the Day: CSISD names four Employees of the Year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Four College Station ISD employees recently received recognition as Employees of the Year at the annual College Station ISD awards ceremony.
Allison Gillmore from Cypress Grove Intermediate was named Elementary Teacher of the Year and Elizabeth Sherry from A&M Consolidated Middle School was named Secondary Teacher of the Year.
In addition, College Station High School Custodian Ceferina Quintero was named Auxiliary Employee of the Year, while College Station High School Attendance Clerk Miranda Broadus was named Paraprofessional of the Year.
In each category, employees are selected by their peers and supervisors to represent their respective campus or department as its Employee of the Year. The district’s Personnel Advisory Committee reviews a redacted and anonymous version of each of the nominees’ applications and letters of recommendation to select the CSISD Employee of the Year for each category.
Campus Teachers of the Year
Matt Barone, College Station High School SPED CASL Teacher
Cynthia Bazile, Pecan Trail Intermediate 5th Grade Math TeacherChad Cryer, A&M Consolidated High School Social Studies Teacher
Dianne Dusold, A&M Consolidated High School Nurse
Amber Edwards, Creek View Elementary 1st Grade Teacher
Kassidi Flater, Wellborn Middle School Nurse
Allison Gilmore, Cypress Grove Intermediate Enrichment Specialist
Mary Ellen Glanz, Rock Prairie Elementary SPED Resource Teacher
Stephen Green, College Station High School CTE Teacher
Moira Koett, College Hills Elementary Instructional Coach
Tiffany Kolodziejczyk, Southwood Valley Elementary Nurse
Rebecca Lapaglia, College Station Middle School 8th Grade English Teacher
Jennifer Lawler, Spring Creek Elementary Nurse
Courtney Payne, Pebble Creek Elementary 1st Grade Teacher
Kim Rife, College View High School CTE Teacher
Hillarie Rollins, Forest Ridge Elementary 1st Grade Teacher
Maria Salles, Oakwood Intermediate SPED Resource Dual Language Teacher
Elizabeth Sherry, A&M Consolidated Middle School CTE Teacher
Joalla Shilling, South Knoll Elementary Head Start Teacher
Amanda Simmons, Greens Prairie Elementary Counselor
Callie Skalaban, River Bend Elementary Kindergarten Teacher
Campus Department Auxiliary Employees of the Year
Debra Bundick, Rock Prairie Elementary, Custodial Employee
Titus Carter, A&M Consolidated Middle School Custodian
Leticia Chavez, College Station Middle School Custodial employee
LaShanda Davenport, Forest Ridge Elementary Child Nutrition Manager
Elsa deLuna, Oakwood Intermediate Custodial Employee
Elisa Garcia, River Bend Elementary Child Nutrition
Teresa Hollingsworth, Pebble Creek Elementary Child Nutrition
Nicole Jeske, Greens Prairie Elementary Technology
Melissa LaRue, Wellborn Middle School Child Nutrition
Michael Malone, College Hills Elementary Custodial Employee
Arnold Martin, A&M Consolidated High School Custodian
Joseph Owens, Transportation
Christine Prince, Southwood Valley Elementary Child Nutrition Manager
Ceferina Quintero, College Station High School Custodian
Maria Tan, Spring Creek Elementary Child Nutrition Manager
Maria Tejeda, Pecan Trail Intermediate Custodial employee
Ana Vazquez, A&M Consolidated High School Custodian
CSISD also recognized 21 employees who are retiring, including Linda Bendiksen, Corey Cermin, Cindy Harrison, Dr. Jennifer Hurd, Debbie Kellen, Kendra Lundy, Rosa Marinez de Duran, Rosie Marshall, Rodney Martine, Molly McDaniel, Reni Pratt, Dianne Rister, Randall Russell, Holly Scott, Vicky Shelley, Becky Slovak, Sylvester Smith, Jonna Todaro, LeAnne Towns, Sheryl Welford, and Susan Wood.
