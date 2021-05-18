Treat of the Day: CSISD names four Employees of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Four College Station ISD employees recently received recognition as Employees of the Year at the annual College Station ISD awards ceremony.

Allison Gillmore from Cypress Grove Intermediate was named Elementary Teacher of the Year and Elizabeth Sherry from A&M Consolidated Middle School was named Secondary Teacher of the Year.

In addition, College Station High School Custodian Ceferina Quintero was named Auxiliary Employee of the Year, while College Station High School Attendance Clerk Miranda Broadus was named Paraprofessional of the Year.

In each category, employees are selected by their peers and supervisors to represent their respective campus or department as its Employee of the Year. The district’s Personnel Advisory Committee reviews a redacted and anonymous version of each of the nominees’ applications and letters of recommendation to select the CSISD Employee of the Year for each category.

Campus Teachers of the Year

Matt Barone, College Station High School SPED CASL Teacher

Cynthia Bazile, Pecan Trail Intermediate 5th Grade Math TeacherChad Cryer, A&M Consolidated High School Social Studies Teacher

Dianne Dusold, A&M Consolidated High School Nurse

Amber Edwards, Creek View Elementary 1st Grade Teacher

Kassidi Flater, Wellborn Middle School Nurse

Allison Gilmore, Cypress Grove Intermediate Enrichment Specialist

Mary Ellen Glanz, Rock Prairie Elementary SPED Resource Teacher

Stephen Green, College Station High School CTE Teacher

Moira Koett, College Hills Elementary Instructional Coach

Tiffany Kolodziejczyk, Southwood Valley Elementary Nurse

Rebecca Lapaglia, College Station Middle School 8th Grade English Teacher

Jennifer Lawler, Spring Creek Elementary Nurse

Courtney Payne, Pebble Creek Elementary 1st Grade Teacher

Kim Rife, College View High School CTE Teacher

Hillarie Rollins, Forest Ridge Elementary 1st Grade Teacher

Maria Salles, Oakwood Intermediate SPED Resource Dual Language Teacher

Elizabeth Sherry, A&M Consolidated Middle School CTE Teacher

Joalla Shilling, South Knoll Elementary Head Start Teacher

Amanda Simmons, Greens Prairie Elementary Counselor

Callie Skalaban, River Bend Elementary Kindergarten Teacher

Campus Department Auxiliary Employees of the Year

Debra Bundick, Rock Prairie Elementary, Custodial Employee

Titus Carter, A&M Consolidated Middle School Custodian

Leticia Chavez, College Station Middle School Custodial employee

LaShanda Davenport, Forest Ridge Elementary Child Nutrition Manager

Elsa deLuna, Oakwood Intermediate Custodial Employee

Elisa Garcia, River Bend Elementary Child Nutrition

Teresa Hollingsworth, Pebble Creek Elementary Child Nutrition

Nicole Jeske, Greens Prairie Elementary Technology

Melissa LaRue, Wellborn Middle School Child Nutrition

Michael Malone, College Hills Elementary Custodial Employee

Arnold Martin, A&M Consolidated High School Custodian

Joseph Owens, Transportation

Christine Prince, Southwood Valley Elementary Child Nutrition Manager

Ceferina Quintero, College Station High School Custodian

Maria Tan, Spring Creek Elementary Child Nutrition Manager

Maria Tejeda, Pecan Trail Intermediate Custodial employee

Ana Vazquez, A&M Consolidated High School Custodian

CSISD also recognized 21 employees who are retiring, including Linda Bendiksen, Corey Cermin, Cindy Harrison, Dr. Jennifer Hurd, Debbie Kellen, Kendra Lundy, Rosa Marinez de Duran, Rosie Marshall, Rodney Martine, Molly McDaniel, Reni Pratt, Dianne Rister, Randall Russell, Holly Scott, Vicky Shelley, Becky Slovak, Sylvester Smith, Jonna Todaro, LeAnne Towns, Sheryl Welford, and Susan Wood.

