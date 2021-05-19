Aggie golf enters the final round tied for fourth

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- All four Texas A&M scorers were under par in the second round of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Tuesday as the Aggies maintained a spot in the top five of the team standings at the Championship Course at UNM. The low five teams after 54 holes advance to next week’s NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Aggies fired a 4-under 284 for the second straight day and enter Wednesday’s final round tied for fourth place with South Carolina at 8-under for the tournament. Oregon State, ranked No. 41 and seeded seventh, remained atop the leaderboard at 20-under, followed by No. 22 Texas Tech (-15) and No. 12 Arizona State (-12). Rounding out the top 10 teams were New Mexico (-5), San Diego (-5), Stanford (-4), No. 1 Oklahoma (-3) and Nevada (+1).

All four Aggie scorers – seniors Dan Erickson and Walker Lee, junior Sam Bennett and freshman Daniel Rodrigues – each carded 1-under par rounds of 71 to pace the team. Sophomore William Paysse posted a 3-over 75.

In the individual standings, Erickson and Bennett were tied for 6th at 5-under, while Lee was tied for 24 at 1-under par. Rodrigues was the biggest mover as he jumped 14 spots to a tied for 43rd at 3-over. Oregon State’s Spencer Tibbets fired a 6-under 66 to grab the second round lead at 9-under after 36 holes.

The Aggies will be paired with South Carolina and New Mexico in the final round and begin teeing off at 9 a.m. CT.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“We came here to earn our spot in the NCAA Championship and we’re in a good position to do that, but we have to stack another good round tomorrow. This is where we lean on the experience that we gained at SECs and in the playoff against Oklahoma at the Aggie Invitational and we stay calm and focused when it matters most. These guys know how to push through adversity and fight to the end. If they do those things, then they will be standing at the end.”