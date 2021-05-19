Aggies close out regular season with home series against LSU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the 2021 regular season when they host the LSU Tigers for a three-game series from Thursday to Saturday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The opener has a 6:02 p.m. first pitch with Friday’s game starting at 6:32 a.m. and Saturday’s game penciled in for 2:02 p.m.Friday’s game airs on ESPNU with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (color analyst) on the call. All three games are available for viewing on WatchESPN and SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).

Aggie baseball individual-game general admission tickets for Section 12 are on sale for the remainder of the 2021 season. To purchase tickets, fans may visit the 12th Man Foundation website at https://12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/baseball/index.html and click the “Current Ticket Offers” button. For more information on ticketing for baseball at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, contact the 12th Man Foundation at 1 (888) 99-AGGIE [992-4443] or (979) 845-2311.

Will Frizzell is enjoying an All-American caliber campaign. He currently ranks in the top 50 in the nation in Total Bases (2nd - 133), Home Runs (4th - 18), Hits (38th - 67) and slugging percentage (42nd - .682), as well as the top 150 in RBI (54th - 48), Walks (59th - 34) and Runs (124th - 43). His home run tally is the most for an Aggie since 1999 and ranks sixth on the program’s single-season list. His career home run tally stands at 29, which ranks ninth in Texas A&M annals.

This season, the Maroon & White rank No. 22 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (10.4). Dustin Saenz (No. 28 - 96) and Chandler Jozwiak (No. 122 - 75) rank in the top 150 in the nation in strikeouts. Jozwiak checks in at No. 67 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.77) while Saenz is No. 93 (11.32).

Jozwiak ranks 59th in K-to-BB ratio at (5.36).Jozwiak leads the SEC and ranks 12th in the nation with 26 pitching appearances. Sophomore (COVID Freshman) Alex Magers ranks fourth in the SEC and rank 42nd in the nation with 23 appearances. Jozwiak is 2-3 with seven saves, a 2.98 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 57.1 innings. Jaws’ seven saves ranks second in the SEC and 37th in the nation. Magers is 2-2 on the season with a 3.75 ERA. He has yielded 10 runs on 26 hits and eight walks while striking out 19 in 24.0 innings.

The Aggies own a 26-22-1 edge in the all-time series. The teams have played in a three-game series every season since the Maroon & White joined the SEC in 2013. Texas A&M owns a 7-5 edge in games played on Olsen Field in SEC action. In 2019, LSU claimed the last series between the teams, 2-1, played in Baton Rouge.

Heading into the last weekend of the season, LSU (11-16), Auburn (8-19), Texas A&M (8-19) and Missouri (7-20) battle for the final two spots at next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. Auburn and Missouri are playing a series in Columbia starting Thursday.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (28-25, 8-19 SEC) vs. LSU TIGERS (32-20, 11-16 SEC)Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • Bryan-College Station, Texas PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Sr., LHP, 5-5, 4.04) vs. #11 Brandon Marceaux (Jr., RHP, 6-4, 2.15)

• FRIDAY: TBA vs. TBA

• SATURDAY: TBA vs. TBA

SCHEDULE

Thursday, 6:02 p.m. • Friday, 6:32 p.m. • Saturday, 2:02 p.m.

TELEVISION

Thursday – ESPNU • Tom Hart and Chris Burke

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider)

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

SERIES HISTORY

Texas A&M leads the series 26-22-1