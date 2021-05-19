Bryan and College Station ISDs working on plans for 2021-2022 school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leaders with Bryan and College Station ISDs are working on plans that will impact the 2021-2022 school year.

This year both districts offered students at-home and in-person learning, with BISD offering a third, hybrid option.

As the school year continued more students returned to in-person learning resulting in both districts having more than 80 percent of kids back in the classroom.

While offering virtual learning to all students was an exception this year, Bryan ISD Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Barbara Ybarra says it’s not clear if that will be an option moving forward.

“Currently in statute, there’s some language the precludes us and prohibits us from doing that right now full-time with students. We can certainly offer some courses to students virtually but to offer a full-time virtual experience to a student really isn’t permissible or funded through the current statute,” said Ybarra.

Ybarra says BISD is waiting for legislation to pass that would allow them to have this option if families showed interest in a virtual academy.

“Based on that outcome we’ll find out if it’s even permissible to offer an additional opportunity for a full-time separate virtual school. So, very different than this year where it was integrated in every campus, next year if we move forward if legislature allows that to happen and if there’s interest from parents,” said Ybarra.

During a College Station ISD board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Martindale announced CSISD will not offer a virtual option next year due to a lack of interest in a survey of families with current virtual students.

Ybarra says BISD sent out a similar survey to families with around 500 families wanting to explore a virtual option next year.

“There does appear to be some interest level out there now that that may also shift based on the community health conditions and their interest may decline. We just don’t know at this point,” said Ybarra.

In addition to virtual learning updates, both districts announced masks will be an optional under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, banning any government entity in Texas from mandating the use of masks including school districts.

Mask wearing will be optional for inside and outside all CSISD facilities starting May 27 at 5:00 p.m. BISD masking wearing will be optional for inside and outside all facilities starting May 29.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks until the end of the last day of the school year.

