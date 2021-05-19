Bryan BBQ and soul food restaurant named top 100 places to eat in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lamar and Niki’s Pit Barbecue and Soul Food has been open for seven years in Bryan.

The restaurant, located at 2516 Texas Ave has different specials throughout the week, serving up classics like candied yams, cabbage and beef tips.

Despite closing last year for five months due to the pandemic, Lamar and Niki’s has been recognized by the review site Yelp as one of the top 100 places to eat in Texas.

“People know who we are, you know, really know who we are outside of the Brazos Valley and it’s just so amazing. I don’t even know what other words to describe it, but it’s amazing and we are truly grateful,” said Niki Cole, co-owner.

Co-owner Lamar Cole says with the help of family and friends they’re able to serve up the quality food that keeps people coming back.

“Without them being behind us we wouldn’t be where were at now. I want to thank them for giving it their all like it’s their business, they treat it like it’s theirs,” said Lamar “We just continue to put out good food and do the best that we can. We give it our all and make sure we put out quality food. If it’s not right, it’s not going out.”

