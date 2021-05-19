Doctors see cases with COVID-like symptoms, but it’s not COVID-19
As people get closer together and reduce mask usage, area residents are reporting illnesses similar to COVID
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we continue to navigate life during a pandemic, area residents in Bryan and College Station say they’re experiencing other illnesses besides COVID in our area.
Local doctors tell us they are seeing cases of upper and lower respiratory infections that aren’t COVID-19. As people have closer contact with one another and ease mask restrictions, doctors aren’t surprised other infections are happening.
“I would just hope that everyone would, if you are feeling sick that you stay home or see a physician and go make sure that you aren’t contagious,” said Amy Snidow of Bryan. She started feeling sick a few days ago and went to urgent care Monday. Fortunately she tested negative for COVID-19.
“[The doctor] said that the last few weeks he’s seen an influx of people coming in with upper respiratory symptoms, sore throat, a lot similar symptoms to COVID but not,” Snidow said.
News 3′s Clay Falls talked to doctors in the community today and will have more details at 6 p.m.
