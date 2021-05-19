Advertisement

Doctors see cases with COVID-like symptoms, but it’s not COVID-19

As people get closer together and reduce mask usage, area residents are reporting illnesses similar to COVID
A treatment room at Caprock Hospital in Bryan.
A treatment room at Caprock Hospital in Bryan.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we continue to navigate life during a pandemic, area residents in Bryan and College Station say they’re experiencing other illnesses besides COVID in our area.

Local doctors tell us they are seeing cases of upper and lower respiratory infections that aren’t COVID-19. As people have closer contact with one another and ease mask restrictions, doctors aren’t surprised other infections are happening.

“I would just hope that everyone would, if you are feeling sick that you stay home or see a physician and go make sure that you aren’t contagious,” said Amy Snidow of Bryan. She started feeling sick a few days ago and went to urgent care Monday. Fortunately she tested negative for COVID-19.

“[The doctor] said that the last few weeks he’s seen an influx of people coming in with upper respiratory symptoms, sore throat, a lot similar symptoms to COVID but not,” Snidow said.

News 3′s Clay Falls talked to doctors in the community today and will have more details at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary info shows the victim may have been shot near the intersection of Sandy Point Rd...
Suspect arrested after teen found on roadside with gunshot wound
Texas Executive Order GA 36 will prevent government entities from enforcing mask mandates...
Gov. Abbott signs executive order prohibiting mask mandates
It happened around 9 p.m. on Sonoma Circle near Rock Prairie Road and Rio Grande Boulevard.
Lightning strikes College Station home
End of extended unemployment benefits "will result in a lot of people coming up short when the...
End of extended unemployment benefits “will result in a lot of people coming up short when the bills come due”
The Tornado Watch continues for Grimes, Walker, Waller, Montgomery & San Jacinto counties until...
Severe weather threat ends, residual flooding remains tonight

Latest News

Dine Around event at Century Square
Visit College Station and Century Square donate proceeds from “Dine Around” to Brazos Valley Food Bank
Bryan and College Station ISD are preparing are looking at changes to 2021-2022 school year.
Bryan and College Station ISDs working on plans for 2021-2022 school year
The southern 1/3 of the Brazos Valley has received the most rain over the past week.
Midweek rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley
Left to right- Ashley Carey, Alyssa Roach and Madaleine Merka
Longtime friends recreate Kindergarten graduation pictures for college graduation