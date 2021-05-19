Doctors see cases with COVID-like symptoms, but it’s not COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we continue to navigate life during a pandemic, area residents in Bryan and College Station say they’re experiencing other illnesses besides COVID in our area.

Local doctors tell us they are seeing cases of upper and lower respiratory infections that aren’t COVID-19. As people have closer contact with one another and ease mask restrictions, doctors aren’t surprised other infections are happening.

Area residents and doctors are seeing infections in our community with symptoms similar to COVID-19 but it’s not that. We take a look at what doctors say is going round this spring. @KBTXNews @hfallskbtx @KBTXRusty @KBTXKarla @CapRockHealth @StJoseph_Health pic.twitter.com/wrVAXuoA9U — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) May 19, 2021

“I would just hope that everyone would, if you are feeling sick that you stay home or see a physician and go make sure that you aren’t contagious,” said Amy Snidow of Bryan. She started feeling sick a few days ago and went to urgent care Monday. Fortunately she tested negative for COVID-19.

“[The doctor] said that the last few weeks he’s seen an influx of people coming in with upper respiratory symptoms, sore throat, a lot similar symptoms to COVID but not,” Snidow said.

