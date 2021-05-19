Face mask requirements lifted at Blinn College

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College joined Texas A&M on Tuesday in immediately lifting face mask requirements following a mandate from the governor.

The following is a message from Chancellor Mary Hensley:

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

Words cannot express how grateful I am to each member of the Blinn College community for all you have done during the past year to help us emerge from this pandemic in a far stronger place than many institutions across the nation. Thank you for your patience, resilience, and commitment to the health and safety of the entire Blinn community.

In accordance with Executive Order GA-36 issued today by Gov. Greg Abbott, masks are no longer required on Blinn College campuses, effective today. Beginning Tuesday, June 1st, Blinn will use the summer months to transition toward normal operations. As previously announced, we will increase the number of employees on all campuses using the schedules developed by supervisors and approved by the vice chancellors and human resources.

Starting Monday, August 23rd, all employees will return to normal, on-campus work schedules to allow student services and academic resources on all campuses to return to full operations. Students will have the option of enrolling in face-to-face, online, and blended courses, and student activities and events will resume districtwide.

This plan was developed with the assistance of local health officials and is based upon factors such as the declining COVID-19 positivity rates and increasing vaccination rates in our communities. In the months ahead, we will continue to remain responsive to changing circumstances and stand ready to change our protocols based upon local conditions.

We believe this plan will help students, faculty, and staff prepare for the fall semester while allowing for the interpersonal connections and hands-on learning opportunities that have made Blinn a statewide leader. For more information, please visit our Back With Blinn website at www.blinn.edu/back-with-blinn. Additionally, if we can answer any questions or provide any additional information, please reach out to your departmental leadership, vice chancellor, or me and we will be happy to assist.

Sincerely,

Mary Hensley Ed.D.

Chancellor of the Blinn College District

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.