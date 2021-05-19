Face masks will be optional for CSISD beginning May 27

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station school board on Tuesday approved changing mask-wearing from required to optional outside and inside all CSISD facilities effective Thursday, May 27, at 5 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that public schools can no longer require masks on their campuses starting June 5. The decision was part of a new executive order that bans government entities in Texas — like cities and counties — from mandating masks in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Friday, any government entity that tries to impose a mask mandate can face a fine of up to $1,000, according to the order. The order exempts state supported living centers, government-owned or -operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.

The order is arguably the most consequential for public schools. After Abbott ended the statewide mask requirement in early March, school systems were allowed to continue with their own mask-wearing policies unchanged. But after June 4, “no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor may be required to wear a face covering,” according to Abbott’s new order.

Read more here from The Texas Tribune

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.