Gittens, Mu named to The Bowerman Post Conference Watch List

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- Texas A&M track & field’s Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu have been named to The Bowerman Post Conference Watch List, the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association organization announced Wednesday.

The Bowerman is given annually by the USTFCCCA to the nation’s top male and female collegiate athletes.

Since the initial docket was released on February 10, the Aggie duo has been named to all six watch list updates. The seventh update is scheduled for June 7, followed by the announcement of the semifinalist on June 16 and the winner announced on December 17.

Gittens, the nation’s top multi-athlete, recently scored 23 points at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships. She won the heptathlon, placed second in the open high jump and fourth in the open long jump. For her efforts, she was awarded the Commissioner’s Trophy as the top female point-scorer at the meet.

The multi-athlete scored 6,418 points in the heptathlon, an SEC meet record and Aggie school record. She also became the third best collegian all-time in the event. During the high jump heptathlon, she cleared 6-4.75 (1.95m) which matched the sixth-best performer in collegiate history and tied the all-time collegiate heptathlon best. She then met the Olympic qualifying standard in the long jump with a leap of 22-10 (6.96m), making her the fourth-best performer in collegiate history in the long jump, regardless if it happened in the open or within the confines of the multi. She became the first woman in world history to accomplish such marks in the high jump and long jump within the same heptathlon.

Most recently, she was named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week, her second of the 2020-21 track & field season and first of the outdoor season.

Mu, the nation’s top freshman, recently scored 12.5 points at the SEC Championships. She won the 400m with an American U-20 record time of 49.84 making her the third fastest collegian all-time and ranks fifth on the all-time world U-20 list. Her time set an SEC meet record, facility record and Texas A&M school record. She is currently ranked No. 4 in the world in the 400m.

She anchored the Aggies 4x400m to an SEC winning time of 3:26.17, which is a current world-leading mark. It was the third fastest relay time in school history.

Prior to the SEC Championships, Mu broke the collegiate record in the 800m with a time of 1:57.73, which shattered the previous record of 1:59.10. She set an American junior record and is currently leading the world in the event.

Mu has met the Olympic qualifying standard in both the 400m and 800m.

