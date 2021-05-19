Advertisement

Lightning strikes College Station home

By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A lightning strike sparked a fire Tuesday night at a home in College Station.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Sonoma Circle near Rock Prairie Road and Rio Grande Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

Utility crews are also working to restore power in neighborhoods across the Brazos Valley that were impacted by the severe weather.

