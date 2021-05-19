Advertisement

Longtime friends recreate Kindergarten graduation pictures for college graduation

(Right to left) Madaleine Merka, Alyssa Roach and Ashley Carey
(Right to left) Madaleine Merka, Alyssa Roach and Ashley Carey(Sara Merka Photography)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of friends recently reunited to recreate their Kindergarten graduation pictures for their college graduation pictures.

Madaleine Merka, Alyssa Roach and Ashley Carey were inseparable growing up, according to Madaleine’s mom, Amy Merka. In 5th grade the girls parted ways, but by a stroke of good luck they eventually all became Aggies.

The girls kept in touch over social media, and when the time came to take graduation pictures they knew they had to recreate their “iconic” photos. Even Madaleine’s sister, Sara Merka, got in on the fun. Sara owns a photography business and took the recreation photos.

Madaleine graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management and a minor in economics. She has lived in College Station for her whole life and plans to stay a while longer to pursue her local, sustainable business Nostalgia Novelties.

Roach graduated Cum Laude with a degree in animal science and a certificate in meat science. She plans to serve the public through agricultural advocacy and meat consumption awareness.

Carey was born and raised in Bryan. An allied health major, she’ll be attending a Physician Assistant Master’s program.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary info shows the victim may have been shot near the intersection of Sandy Point Rd...
Suspect arrested after teen found on roadside with gunshot wound
Texas Executive Order GA 36 will prevent government entities from enforcing mask mandates...
Gov. Abbott signs executive order prohibiting mask mandates
It happened around 9 p.m. on Sonoma Circle near Rock Prairie Road and Rio Grande Boulevard.
Lightning strikes College Station home
End of extended unemployment benefits "will result in a lot of people coming up short when the...
End of extended unemployment benefits “will result in a lot of people coming up short when the bills come due”
The Tornado Watch continues for Grimes, Walker, Waller, Montgomery & San Jacinto counties until...
Severe weather threat ends, residual flooding remains tonight

Latest News

Bryan and College Station ISD are preparing are looking at changes to 2021-2022 school year.
Bryan and College Station ISDs working on plans for 2021-2022 school year
Lamar & Niki's Pit Barbecue and Soul Food.
Bryan BBQ and soul food restaurant named top 100 places to eat in Texas
Traffic fatalities on the rise as more Texans hit the roadways
Bryan ISD to require face masks until end of school year