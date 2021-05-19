Longtime friends recreate Kindergarten graduation pictures for college graduation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of friends recently reunited to recreate their Kindergarten graduation pictures for their college graduation pictures.

Madaleine Merka, Alyssa Roach and Ashley Carey were inseparable growing up, according to Madaleine’s mom, Amy Merka. In 5th grade the girls parted ways, but by a stroke of good luck they eventually all became Aggies.

The girls kept in touch over social media, and when the time came to take graduation pictures they knew they had to recreate their “iconic” photos. Even Madaleine’s sister, Sara Merka, got in on the fun. Sara owns a photography business and took the recreation photos.

Madaleine graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management and a minor in economics. She has lived in College Station for her whole life and plans to stay a while longer to pursue her local, sustainable business Nostalgia Novelties.

Roach graduated Cum Laude with a degree in animal science and a certificate in meat science. She plans to serve the public through agricultural advocacy and meat consumption awareness.

Carey was born and raised in Bryan. An allied health major, she’ll be attending a Physician Assistant Master’s program.

