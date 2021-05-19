Magers named to SEC Baseball Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore pitcher Alex Magers was named to the Southeastern Conference Baseball Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday.

The D’Hanis, Texas, native has been one of the Aggies’ top fundraisers each of the last two seasons in the squad’s Vs. Cancer campaign to raise money to fight pediatric cancer. Over the span, he has procured over $4,600 for the effort. In 2021, he spearheaded the cause, raking in a team-high $2,500 as the Maroon & White collected $22,500 as a team.

Magers is active in Aggie baseball’s other community service activities, including the most recent Aggie Paint-a-Thon in 2019. The submariner is also active in his hometown, including work with the D’Hanis Rotary Club where his services include assisting with local can drives and volunteering at local food pantries. In the past, he has also helped with D’Hanis’ version of the Big Event doing house maintenance and landscaping projects in the community.

This season, Magers ranks fourth in the SEC and 42nd in the nation with 23 pitching appearances. He owns a 2-2 record on the season with a 3.75 ERA. He has yielded 10 runs on 26 hits and eight walks while striking out 19 in 24.0 innings.

The Aggies wrap up the regular season, hosting the LSU Tigers for a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park from Thursday to Saturday.