Midweek rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several different rounds of rain and storms have soaked the area through midweek. Though multiple more are expected through the end of the weekend, here’s a quick update on what we’ve seen so far from you and other official reporting stations at the midweek checkpoint.

Location Total Easterwood Airport 1.93″ Coulter Field 1.65″ Hearne Municipal Airport 1.32″ Huntsville Municipal Airport 2.02″ Brenham Municipal Airport 3.43″ Conroe 5.83″ Montgomery 1.87″ Madisonville 2.18″ North Zulch 2.45″ Centerville 1.95″ Easterly 3.25″ Giddings 1.82″ Carmine 2.65″ Burton 1.99″ Cameron 1.38″ Gibbons Creek Reservoir 2.13″ Copperfield 2.5″ W Brenham 2.4″ River Run 2.01″ Carlos 2.01″ South Bryan 1.75″ College Station near AMCHS 3.5″ Hearne 1.3″ CR 180, Anderson/Carlos 2.2″ Wheelock 5.5″ Somerville 2″ Snook 2.6″ North Brazos County 1.9″

Additional rain is expected over the next several days, but likely not in the widespread fashion that we saw Tuesday. Still, another 2-4″ will be possible across the area through the end of the coming weekend. Send all rainfall totals to weather@kbtx.com.

