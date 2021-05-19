Midweek rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley
Storms have thus far soaked many, but left it manageable
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several different rounds of rain and storms have soaked the area through midweek. Though multiple more are expected through the end of the weekend, here’s a quick update on what we’ve seen so far from you and other official reporting stations at the midweek checkpoint.
|Location
|Total
|Easterwood Airport
|1.93″
|Coulter Field
|1.65″
|Hearne Municipal Airport
|1.32″
|Huntsville Municipal Airport
|2.02″
|Brenham Municipal Airport
|3.43″
|Conroe
|5.83″
|Montgomery
|1.87″
|Madisonville
|2.18″
|North Zulch
|2.45″
|Centerville
|1.95″
|Easterly
|3.25″
|Giddings
|1.82″
|Carmine
|2.65″
|Burton
|1.99″
|Cameron
|1.38″
|Gibbons Creek Reservoir
|2.13″
|Copperfield
|2.5″
|W Brenham
|2.4″
|River Run
|2.01″
|Carlos
|2.01″
|South Bryan
|1.75″
|College Station near AMCHS
|3.5″
|Hearne
|1.3″
|CR 180, Anderson/Carlos
|2.2″
|Wheelock
|5.5″
|Somerville
|2″
|Snook
|2.6″
|North Brazos County
|1.9″
Additional rain is expected over the next several days, but likely not in the widespread fashion that we saw Tuesday. Still, another 2-4″ will be possible across the area through the end of the coming weekend. Send all rainfall totals to weather@kbtx.com.
