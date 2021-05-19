Advertisement

Midweek rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley

Storms have thus far soaked many, but left it manageable
The southern 1/3 of the Brazos Valley has received the most rain over the past week.
By Max Crawford
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several different rounds of rain and storms have soaked the area through midweek. Though multiple more are expected through the end of the weekend, here’s a quick update on what we’ve seen so far from you and other official reporting stations at the midweek checkpoint.

LocationTotal
Easterwood Airport1.93″
Coulter Field1.65″
Hearne Municipal Airport1.32″
Huntsville Municipal Airport2.02″
Brenham Municipal Airport3.43″
Conroe5.83″
Montgomery1.87″
Madisonville2.18″
North Zulch2.45″
Centerville1.95″
Easterly3.25″
Giddings1.82″
Carmine2.65″
Burton1.99″
Cameron1.38″
Gibbons Creek Reservoir2.13″
Copperfield2.5″
W Brenham2.4″
River Run2.01″
Carlos2.01″
South Bryan1.75″
College Station near AMCHS3.5″
Hearne1.3″
CR 180, Anderson/Carlos2.2″
Wheelock5.5″
Somerville2″
Snook2.6″
North Brazos County1.9″

Additional rain is expected over the next several days, but likely not in the widespread fashion that we saw Tuesday. Still, another 2-4″ will be possible across the area through the end of the coming weekend. Send all rainfall totals to weather@kbtx.com.

