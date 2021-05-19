More scattered rain and storms to come through end of week

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the entire Brazos Valley | After what was a very NOISY night across the Brazos Valley, very early morning brings some light rain and plenty of wet spots on the morning commute, but most of the widespread flooding has been just south and east of the area so far. We’re keeping an eye on storms to our south for our first substantial chance for storms of the day, but the northward extent of these storms remains to be seen. All said, a good idea to keep the rain gear with you, still, through at least the end of the week.

Another big complex of rain and storms is expected to work this direction from the west Wednesday. The lingering question is if the heaviest of this rain (that could produce anywhere from 4″ to 7″) will run through or just south of the Brazos Valley. Rain is expected throughout the day -- we will need to keep an eye on trends and how storms react overnight to assess the flooding concerns going into the middle of the week. As a side note: heavy rain upstream in Central and North Texas is moving downstream on rivers through the Brazos Valley. Many creeks and rivers are expected to run high & likely in flood stage by Thursday and Friday through the weekend.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and a few storms in the afternoon. High: 81. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain & storms. Low: 66. Wind: SE 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain & thunderstorms. High: 81. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with an 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 69. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

