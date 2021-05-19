No. 8 men’s tennis takes on No. 2 Florida in NCAA Quarterfinals

ORLANDO, Florida -- The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will take on top-seeded Florida in the NCAA Quarterfinals Thursday at 6:30 p.m. (CT) at the USTA National Campus. The match between the Aggies (19-8) and Gators (23-2) will be televised on Tennis Channel following the conclusion of the match between No. 4 Texas and No. 12 Southern Cal.

The NCAA has updated their policies regarding the capacity of its championship events. As a result, capacity for the ongoing Division I Tennis Championships, being held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., will increase to 100% for all remaining sessions. Tickets can be purchased at www.ustanationalcampus.com/ncaa.

Additional tickets will go on sale for all remaining sessions of the team event, which concludes on May 22, as well as for the individual event, which begins on Sunday, May 23 and runs through May 28.

The winner of Thursday’s match will take on the winner between the Longhorns and Trojans on Friday, May 21 in the semifinals.

The Aggies advanced to Orlando through a pair of 4-1 victories in Bryan-College Station last weekend followed by a 4-0 triumph over No. 16 Mississippi State on Monday. The Maroon & White claimed the doubles point followed by all six singles first sets before No. 3 Hady Habib, No. 100 Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot earned straight-set wins.

The 2021 selection marked the 28th overall appearance for the men’s tennis team in the NCAA Tournament, including each of the last 27 tournaments. In the last NCAA Tournament that took place, the Aggies hosted first and second round matches as they bested Texas A&M Corpus Christi before falling to OU in the second round.

The NCAA Selection Committee named Florida (1), Baylor (2), Tennessee (3), Texas (4), Virginia (5), North Carolina (6), TCU (7), Texas A&M (8), UCF (9), Wake Forest (10), Georgia (11), Southern Cal (12), South Carolina (13), Kentucky (14), Ole Miss (15) and Illinois (16) the national seeds. In addition to the seven national seeds from the SEC, four additional teams were named to the field of 64 (Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Mississippi State). In addition to Florida and A&M, No. 3 Tennessee and No. 11 Georgia will also represent the SEC in Thursday’s quarterfinals in Orlando as they face off at 10 a.m. (CT).

TEXAS A&M HEAD COACH STEVE DENTON QUOTES

On Thursday’s match…

“What an exciting time for our team as we get the privilege and opportunity to represent Texas A&M on the biggest stage of college tennis. Florida has had a great season and will be a great test for our team. We have learned many lessons along the way this season and now it is time for us to put our best foot forward. I love our team.”

DENTON’S 15TH YEAR AT THE HELM

- Texas A&M Head Coach Steve Denton stands is second all-time in wins at Texas A&M, holding 308 victories in Aggieland heading into the NCAA Tournament Round of 16. Denton trails David Kent (318-161; 1979-96) on the all-time wins list after becoming the second A&M coach to cross 300-win mark with a 5-2 win over No. 6 TCU earlier this year.

- The Aggies have won at least 20 matches in each of the last six complete seasons under head coach Steve Denton and eight times in his 15-year tenure. Four times during the last decade, Texas A&M has hit the 25-win mark, winning 25 in 2010, 29 in 2011, 25 in 2014 and 27 in 2016.

- The Aggies have made 27-straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, hosting the first and second round for the past eight seasons.

NCAA NOTES

- The Aggies are 46-28 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Round of Sixteen 15 times, the Round of Eight four times and the NCAA Semifinal once, in 2018.

- Head Coach Steve Denton is 26-13 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

- With this season’s appearance, Texas A&M has advanced to 28 NCAA Tournaments and made 27 consecutive appearances.

NCAA QUARTERFINALS

(USTA National Campus, Orlando, Florida)

Thursday, May 20

No. 8 Texas A&M (19-8) vs No. 2 Florida (23-2), 6:30 p.m. (CT)

Fans can watch Thursday’s match on Tennis Channel or online at https://tennischannel.com/?utm_source=tennis-dot-com&utm_medium=navigation. Fans can follow live scores of the match against Florida at http://tx.ag/21NCAAMSU.