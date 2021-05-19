Normangee boys’ golf team claims third state title after 4 stroke win over Goldthwaite

KINGSLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee golf team made it a clean sweep claiming the Class 2A boy’s team championship Tuesday afternoon after the girls’ claimed the state title last week.

Rayner Horne paced the Panthers with a 4th place individual finish as Normangee upended defending state champion Goldthwaite by four strokes.

This is the third boys’ team championship that Normangee has won.

