Rain, few rumbles possible overnight

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the entire Brazos Valley | Stable air passed into the Brazos Valley today with rain and storms mainly staying along the coast and down in the Gulf of Mexico. A small area of low pressure is expected to lift north out of the Gulf and through the Brazos Valley tonight. That brings up the chance for scattered rain and a few rumbles of non-severe thunder between midnight (south) and just ahead of sunrise (north). While most of this is manageable and scattered, a few downpours may come together to drop a quick 1″+ in localized spots. Considering the saturated soils we have, that may lead to some short-fused flooding. Thursday is a cloudy day with more passing rain and non-severe storms through the afternoon -- highest chance of which falls east of the Navasota River.

The Brazos Valley will be wedged between an area of low pressure in the Gulf and high pressure over the Southeastern US. That will funnel rich tropical moisture into or near the area allowing for the rain and storm chance to continue into the weekend. Friday is a scattered type of rain through the afternoon and evening (50%), while Saturday may prove to be a wetter day for many with on / off chances lasting from sunrise to sunset. All said and done, another 1/2″ to 3″ of rain will be possible through Saturday night. Localized flood issues may continue at times.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain & storms. Low: 66. Wind: ENE 5-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph east of I-45.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain & thunderstorms. High: 82. Wind: S 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain Low: 70. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and a few storms. High: 82. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

