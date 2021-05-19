Advertisement

Traffic fatalities on the rise as more Texans hit the roadways

“It’s been since November 7, 2000, that we have had a deathless day on our state highways, and that’s unacceptable.”
(Jamal Smalls)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The pandemic brought about many changes over the past year, but one thing remained the same, crashes and fatalities on state highways. Despite many working from home and activities canceled or limited, according to TX Dot, the numbers of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities have increased.

As of Wednesday, over 208,000 crashes have been reported statewide in the past 12 months. In Texas, 3,893 people were killed in automobile crashes during 2020, up from 3,623 deaths in 2019. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, that increase occurred even though traffic volumes were about 50 percent below normal for several months of the year.

For 2021, there have been 1,426 deaths on Texas Roadways. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation say speed and not wearing seat belts are major contributing factors.

“Even though that we’ve come out of a year during a pandemic, we actually have seen an increase in the number of deaths on our Texas roadways. You would think that they would be lower with more people staying at home, but that was not the case,” said Bob Colwell, with the TxDOT Bryan District.

According to TxDOT, in 2020 the Bryan-College Station area saw 30 fatalities and 54 serious injuries involving drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts. TxDot says they want drivers to wear seat belts and stay aware of road conditions.

“It’s been since November 7, 2000, that we have had a deathless day on our state highways, and that’s unacceptable,” said Colwell. “We just ask everyone to please, first of all, slow down, put their phone away, buckle up and pay attention to the conditions that they are driving in because the most important thing is to make it from point A to point B, to see the ones you love.”

In 2021 SH 6 from Robertson to Waller counties has seen 210 accidents resulting in 11 deaths.

