Two unbuckled drivers have died in separate crashes this month in Waller County

Troopers say both drivers were killed in separate crashes on Highway 6 near Hempstead after being ejected from their vehicles.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says it has investigated two separate fatality crashes this month on Highway 6 near Hempstead, and in both cases, the drivers who died were not wearing a seat belt.

On Wednesday, May 12th, the driver of a 2014 Honda Accord died after he hit the back of a truck on Highway 6 about a mile north of Hempstead.

Troopers say the truck was slowing down due to congestion on the roadway, and that’s when Christopher Sims, 25, of Dallas, hit the back of the truck. The impact of the collision resulted in Sims being tossed out of the vehicle and was killed.

On Sunday, May 16th, a tire blowout led to the rollover of a 2005 Chevy Blazer on Highway 6 about three miles north of Hempstead.

The driver, Jermaine Acy, 18, of Houston, was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled into the median of the roadway. Sims was sent to St. Joseph in Bryan where he later passed away, according to DPS.

No other vehicles were involved in that crash.

Despite a drop in the number of traffic crashes throughout the year, 2020 saw a spike in the number of fatalities overall and deaths of people in Texas from not wearing a seat belt. In 2020 there was a 16% increase in deaths of unbuckled motorists. There were 1,073 fatalities in 2020 and 926 fatalities in 2019 due to people not wearing seat belts.

“This past year we have all been reminded of the simple acts we can take to protect our lives and those of our loved ones,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “Wearing a seat belt is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves from serious injury or even death in a traffic crash. Instead of putting yourself and others in danger, remember: buckle up day and night, every rider, every ride.”

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Children younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.

