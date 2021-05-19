Advertisement

Visit College Station and Century Square donate proceeds from “Dine Around” to Brazos Valley Food Bank

Dine Around event at Century Square
Dine Around event at Century Square
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After the success of the inaugural “Dine Around Century Square” event that took place this past weekend, Visit College Station and Century Square donated all the proceeds from their ticket sales to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The event sold over 800 tickets, totaling $12,754 in donations.

Visit College Station’s events coordinator Kendra Davis said was thrilled with how the event turned out and how much they were able to donate.

“We actually did a lot better than we were expecting. Being that it was a first-year event we weren’t really sure how many tickets we would sell or how much money we would raise and we actually ended up selling over double what we were expecting” said Davis.

By purchasing a ticket guests were able to try a variety of samples from all 15 restaurants that were participating in the event. They also had live music and yard games around Century Square.

Davis was also happy all of the money raised went to a great cause.

”Being that this was a food related event, we thought that it would be fitting to donate the proceeds back to an organization in the Brazos Valley that their sole mission is revolved around food. So that was the decision behind electing the Brazos Valley Food Bank to receive the proceeds,” said Davis.

Visit College Station has already decided to host “Dine Around Century Square” again around the same time next year.

