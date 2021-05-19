Workforce Solutions to host first in-person hiring event in 15 months

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions is holding its first in-person hiring event since February of 2020 at the end of May.

The event is with Sanderson Farms on May 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. They will answer job seekers’ questions, help fill out applications, and take care of everything potential workers need in order to successfully apply. Some will even know if they’ve gotten the job or not after completing the process.

“We call them provisional hires,” Workforce Solutions Business Services Manager Nathaniel Muir said. “At that time, they’ll interview with the employer. They’ll let them know what skill set they have, experience, and things like that. They pretty much do everything at that time except background check and drug screen. The employer will know right then and there if they want to hire them, but there will be some things to take care of on the back end before it’s official.”

Workforce Solutions will also hold their biggest job fair of the summer, known as the Independence Day Job Fair, on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Right now, that event is solely virtual, but Muir says they’re hoping to make it a hybrid of in-person and virtual before the date arrives.

Muir says in-person events tend to have a better hiring rate than those that are 100% virtual.

”The virtual process has gotten better. In the beginning, it was simply chatting. Along the way, they added video,” Muir said. “But there’s still that personal connection that’s not there, and even then, the employers might like what’s said over the conversation, but they still need kind of like that oomph when you see someone face-to-face.”

Muir says they envision their events being a hybrid of in-person and virtual moving forward.

“Virtual isn’t going away anytime soon, and we understand that and have adapted to that, but we want to have that familiarity of in-person also,” Muir said. “I think the big thing right now is people are used to being at home behind a computer. We’ve reached a point where working remotely is kind of the norm now, so going in person might be a little intimidating. If we can kind of filter people back into that kind of slowly, I think it will help them out, especially with their confidence.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.