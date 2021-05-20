Caldwell needs help saving community pool

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Recreational Association is trying to raise funds to help with the maintenance and upkeep of the Caldwell Pool.

According to the association’s president, Kayla Johnson, much of the pool equipment has aged and needs upgrades to make the pool run more efficiently. The structure suffered some damage from this year’s freezing temperatures.

“We’re looking at $20,000-$40,000 worth of repairs,” Johnson said.

The community is trying to keep the pool open for the year.

“If anyone wants to come clean out the pool, monetary donations, if anyone knows anybody that can come fix pipes, anything is welcome,” Johnson said.

On Saturday, May 22, the Caldwell Recreational Association is hosting A Day to Remember fundraiser. The event includes a Run and Rewind 5K at Davidson Creek Park, with registration starting at 7:30 a.m., and 5K race at 8:00 a.m., followed by a children’s water balloon race. A silent auction is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., crawfish boil at 11:00 a.m. and ending with a 1:00 p.m. raffle drawing for a summer fun cooler.

For raffle ticket or tickets to the event, contact Kayla Johnson at (979) 200-9680.

