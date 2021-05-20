Advertisement

Caldwell needs help saving community pool

caldwell pool needs help
caldwell pool needs help(kbtx)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Recreational Association is trying to raise funds to help with the maintenance and upkeep of the Caldwell Pool.

According to the association’s president, Kayla Johnson, much of the pool equipment has aged and needs upgrades to make the pool run more efficiently. The structure suffered some damage from this year’s freezing temperatures.

“We’re looking at $20,000-$40,000 worth of repairs,” Johnson said.

The community is trying to keep the pool open for the year.

“If anyone wants to come clean out the pool, monetary donations, if anyone knows anybody that can come fix pipes, anything is welcome,” Johnson said.

On Saturday, May 22, the Caldwell Recreational Association is hosting A Day to Remember fundraiser. The event includes a Run and Rewind 5K at Davidson Creek Park, with registration starting at 7:30 a.m., and 5K race at 8:00 a.m., followed by a children’s water balloon race. A silent auction is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., crawfish boil at 11:00 a.m. and ending with a 1:00 p.m. raffle drawing for a summer fun cooler.

For raffle ticket or tickets to the event, contact Kayla Johnson at (979) 200-9680.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 9 p.m. on Sonoma Circle near Rock Prairie Road and Rio Grande Boulevard.
Lightning strikes College Station home
Lamar & Niki's Pit Barbecue and Soul Food.
Bryan BBQ and soul food restaurant named top 100 places to eat in Texas
A treatment room at Caprock Hospital in Bryan.
Doctors see cases with COVID-like symptoms, but it’s not COVID-19
End of extended unemployment benefits "will result in a lot of people coming up short when the...
End of extended unemployment benefits “will result in a lot of people coming up short when the bills come due”
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

The National Hurricane Center anticipates Sub-Tropical Storm Ana to form by Friday.
First tropical system of the season expected to form by Friday in the Atlantic
Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Tulia police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old who ‘may be in danger’
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 5/20
New Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 5/20
A satellite image of Hurricane Isaac over the US Gulf coast on August 28, 2012. (Source: NASA...
NOAA predicts another “above-normal” hurricane season