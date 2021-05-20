City of College Station looking to expand and improve internet access

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Whether it’s working with established players to offer new services or welcome a new provider to the area, the City of College Station looks to improve what people, schools, and businesses are getting out of their internet connection.

Earlier this month, the City of Bryan said Suddenlink customers would soon have an option to switch to a new internet provider. The City of College Station has been hard at work exploring the possibility of doing the same for its residents.

“Internet now is as important as electricity, water, or any other utility,” College Station Assistant to the City Manager Brian Piscacek said. “You want to be able to flip a light switch in your house and have the light come on, just the same way that when you turn on your computer you want to be connected to the internet.”

College Station was looking into the idea of offering a municipally-owned internet service, but city council directed staff to stop pursuing that kind of network during their retreat back in February. Piscacek said council ultimately decided the costs outweighed the benefits. A broadband task force was formed shortly thereafter to explore other ways the city could provide alternatives to the internet options currently available to residents.

The city continues its efforts to bridge the digital divide by offering its residents the best broadband services possible.

“The digital divide is a very basic concept, and it really just comes down to socioeconomic status. The idea being that if you’re at a lower socioeconomic level, you don’t have the same type of disposable income to pay for internet service, just like any other provision being offered,” Piscacek said. “The way to bridge the digital divide is to work with these companies to see if there are products that they can offer that would be specific to that population based on income.”

Piscacek, who is a member of that broadband task force, says most people in College Station are connected to the internet in some fashion, but there’s room for improvement.

“What we have now in front of us is an opportunity to expand on that,” Piscacek said. “We can build on that infrastructure that’s already there by working with our incumbent providers while also looking at alternatives outside of our region who have expressed an interest in College Station.”

Piscacek says one of those alternatives is a fiberoptic internet service since cable-based services are much more widely accessible here.

“The reality is that if you’re in an area right now that is served by a company that’s not fiber based, there’s an opportunity for a fiber provider to come in there and offer that same type of service and give you an option,” Piscacek said. “From our perspective at the city, that’s a great thing.”

Fiber presents certain advantages over cable that could cause some customers to switch over.

“The key difference with fiber compared to cable, for example, is the upload versus download speed,” Piscacek said. “With cable, you may get 100 megabits per second download and perhaps 10 megabits per second upload. The difference with fiber is this idea of it being symmetrical in that you can get 100 megabits per second download and upload. The symmetrical nature of fiber is a pretty significant advantage.”

Whether it’s expanding what’s already here or adding something new, Piscacek says the goal is to create the best opportunity for businesses and residents to get connected.

“From telehealth to education, it is essential that people are connected to the internet,” Piscacek said. “At the city, we want to facilitate the best possible options that we can.”

The task force wants to bring a recommendation to the city council and city manager, but there’s currently no timetable on when that might be.

“The city is just going through the process right now of reviewing those who have reached out to us and working through each one of those processes,” Piscacek said. “Hopefully, we’ll have more to come on that very soon.”

