First tropical system of the season expected to form by Friday in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1st. For the seventh season in a row, forecasters expect a tropical system to form that benchmark date.

As of the 1pm update, the National Hurricane Center gave a non-tropical area of low pressure, known as Invest 90L located about 650 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, a high likelihood of development over the next 48 hours. Per the update:

Formation Chance through 48 hours: High - 80%

Formation Chance through 5 days: High - 90%

As that low moves over warmer waters Thursday night and Friday, it is expected to become Sub-Tropical Storm Ana near or to the northeast of the island. By Sunday or early Monday, upper-level wind becomes more hostile and this system is expected to move northeast over cooler Atlantic waters. The combination of the two should be the demise of this system.

Invest 90L is not anticipated to impact the US coast, regardless of development (KBTX)

No impacts -- direct or indirect -- are expected on the United States coastline.

A sub-tropical storm contains the wind speeds of a traditional tropical system, however, the highest wind is typically displaced further outward from the center of circulation.

NOAA officially released its pre-season forecast for the 2021 Hurricane Season midday Thursday. Another “above-normal” season is anticipated:

Named Storms Hurricanes Major Hurricanes 13-20 6-10 3-5 Average: 14 Average: 7 Average: 3

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1st to November 30th.

