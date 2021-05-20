Advertisement

First tropical system of the season expected to form by Friday in the Atlantic

Sub-tropical Storm Ana anticipated to form; likely short-lived
The National Hurricane Center anticipates Sub-Tropical Storm Ana to form by Friday.
The National Hurricane Center anticipates Sub-Tropical Storm Ana to form by Friday.(KBTX)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1st. For the seventh season in a row, forecasters expect a tropical system to form that benchmark date.

As of the 1pm update, the National Hurricane Center gave a non-tropical area of low pressure, known as Invest 90L located about 650 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, a high likelihood of development over the next 48 hours. Per the update:

  • Formation Chance through 48 hours: High - 80%
  • Formation Chance through 5 days: High - 90%

As that low moves over warmer waters Thursday night and Friday, it is expected to become Sub-Tropical Storm Ana near or to the northeast of the island. By Sunday or early Monday, upper-level wind becomes more hostile and this system is expected to move northeast over cooler Atlantic waters. The combination of the two should be the demise of this system.

Invest 90L is not anticipated to impact the US coast, regardless of development
Invest 90L is not anticipated to impact the US coast, regardless of development(KBTX)

No impacts -- direct or indirect -- are expected on the United States coastline.

A sub-tropical storm contains the wind speeds of a traditional tropical system, however, the highest wind is typically displaced further outward from the center of circulation.

NOAA officially released its pre-season forecast for the 2021 Hurricane Season midday Thursday. Another “above-normal” season is anticipated:

Named StormsHurricanesMajor Hurricanes
13-206-103-5
Average: 14Average: 7Average: 3

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially runs from June 1st to November 30th.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 9 p.m. on Sonoma Circle near Rock Prairie Road and Rio Grande Boulevard.
Lightning strikes College Station home
Lamar & Niki's Pit Barbecue and Soul Food.
Bryan BBQ and soul food restaurant named top 100 places to eat in Texas
A treatment room at Caprock Hospital in Bryan.
Doctors see cases with COVID-like symptoms, but it’s not COVID-19
End of extended unemployment benefits "will result in a lot of people coming up short when the...
End of extended unemployment benefits “will result in a lot of people coming up short when the bills come due”
Protesters demonstrate against abortion at the Texas Rally for Life on Jan. 23, 2021, at the...
Gov. Greg Abbott signs into law one of nation’s strictest abortion measures, banning procedure as early as six weeks into a pregnancy

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 5/20
New Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 5/20
A satellite image of Hurricane Isaac over the US Gulf coast on August 28, 2012. (Source: NASA...
NOAA predicts another “above-normal” hurricane season
Paws at Play
Paws at Play therapy dogs help St. Jude patients cope with difficult treatments
Reserve your ticket at DreamHome.org
Tickets going fast for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway; reserve by May 20 for bonus $10,000 prize