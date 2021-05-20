From the Ground Up: Beef profit margin low in 2021 despite high demand

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While it may be a big year for farmers in the US, local ranchers may end up having to foot some of that bill.

“Well the good news today, if you’re a cattle producer, there’s great demand for our beef,” rancher Pete Scarmardo says. “Our exports have been great; our domestic use has been up, and we’re selling the beef.”

Even in a global pandemic, folks still want their burgers and steaks. In the early stages of COVID, a processing hang-up allowed ranchers to hold some of their supply until later in the year. But ranchers in the area say a quick drought in the fall, coupled with high grain prices, made ranchers take another step back in 2021.

“Not just grain in our area,” Scarmardo says. “We have to farm grass to run our cattle down here, and our fertilizer input costs are higher, so it’s costing us more to produce a calf here.”

So, beef is booming, but most ranchers aren’t seeing that profit, thanks to higher input costs and other challenges. Scarmardo hopes some timely rain can grow some grass so they won’t need to buy more feed.

“There’s going to be better days ahead, but until we get lower grain prices, it’s going to be struggling to make as much,” Scarmardo says. “We’re just going to have to get fewer cattle and more money for them before we see a big increase in income.”

