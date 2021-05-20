HealthPoint working to make vaccines more available to rural communities

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - As vaccine hubs across the Brazos Valley close their doors, health care providers are working to make sure vaccines are available in our rural communities.

“HealthPoint initially had focused on vaccinations of our actual patient population, but we were fortunate enough to be able to expand those efforts and we are now focusing our efforts on community outreach and making sure that we can provide vaccination services to those rural counties,” said Jennifer Mertz, the chief nursing officer for HealthPoint.

On Thursday and Friday, Healthpoint in Madisonville will be distributing free COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s really important for rural counties such as Madison and the city of Madisonville,” said Camilla Viator, the city manager for Madisonville.

Viator says the biggest deficit Madison County faces is transportation.

“So being able to have these vaccines close by will allow people who do not have transportation to go into another county and be able to get these vaccines,” said Viator.

HealthPoint says they’re making sure their ongoing efforts for vaccinations are successful in rural areas.

“We are really looking at trying to forge some collaborative efforts with those local areas, businesses, counties, those types of things and just making sure we reach those patient population that may not have the access that we do in an urban area,” said Mertz.

Vaccines will be available again by appointment on Friday May 21.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.